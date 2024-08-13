RailCats' Hot Start Isn't Enough as Railroaders Win 6-4

(Gary, IN) The RailCats welcomed the Cleburne Railroaders for a six-game set against the team with the best record in the league. Coming off a series win against the Cougars, the 'Cats attempted to open the series with a win as they turned to the veteran, Chris Erwin as he faces off against Antonio Velez.

The RailCats didn't take long to take the lead. The rookie, Anthony Abbatine, homered into left field and the 'Cats weren't done yet in the bottom of the first. Guillermo Quintana and Carlos Rincon both singled in back-to-back at-bats, and then Miguel Sierra left the yard and the 'Cats led 4-0.

Cleburne would answer the call in the top of the second, a walk and a double from Korey Holland set the table for Thomas Dillard to hit a sacrifice fly into left field to cut into the lead. The next inning, Hollan tied it with a three-run home run of his own and the game was tied at four.

Erwin and Velez would exchange zeros until the sixth inning. With a runner at third and one out, Blake Grant-Parks slashed one past Marcos Gonzalez at second and Cleburne had a lead that they would not relinquish for the rest of the game. Tacking one on for good measure in the eighth, the Railroaders won 6-4 to kickstart a six-game series.

The rumble in the railyard continues tomorrow for game two with a contest being started on the mound between Jalen Miller for Cleburne, and former pitcher of the week, Peyton Long going for the 'Cats. The contest will be streamed live on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, and WE.FM 95.9.

