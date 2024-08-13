Barth, Clanin's Big Nights Not Enough as Birds Drop Series Opener

Winnipeg, MB - Jordan Barth finished with three hits and Hunter Clanin drove in three runs on Tuesday but Winnipeg used a big seventh inning to defeat the Canaries 13-6 at Blue Cross Park,

The Goldeyes opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first inning but the Birds answered with five unanswered runs over the next two frames. Clanin smacked an RBI single in the top of the second and each team plated four runs in their half of the third.

Trevor Achenbach and Liam Spence contributed a pair of RBI singles and Clanin drove in two more with a base hit. Winnipeg reclaimed the lead with four runs in the home half but Barth tied the game in the top of the fourth with a solo homerun.

The 6-6 tie held until the seventh inning when the Goldeyes struck for six runs and added one more in the eighth to pull themselves a game ahead of the Canaries atop the West Division standings.

The Canaries are now 46-36 and will look to even the series Wednesday at 6:30pm.

