DUI Enforcement All-Stars Night with the RedHawks Tonight

August 13, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







Fargo, ND - This evening is a special night at Newman Outdoor Field as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, in conjunction with the North Dakota Association of Counties/Vision Zero Partners, host "DUI Enforcement All-Stars Night" at the ballpark.

The team is honoring 21 law enforcement officers from across eastern North Dakota for their outstanding efforts in 2023 in pulling impaired drivers off of North Dakota roads. The attached document is our script that will be used in the pregame ceremony tonight where we show our appreciation. It includes the names of the officers and their respective law enforcement agencies, as well as key statistics from 2023. You will find names that are in your home markets. The Vision Zero Partners will be represented out front of the stadium before the game as well. The color guard will be provided by members of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Game time for tonight's game between the RedHawks and Lincoln Saltdogs is 7:02 pm with the pregame announcements beginning around 6:30 pm.

For additional information on the DUI Enforcement All-Stars, please contact Ryan Gellner with the NDACo/Vision Zero Partners at rgellner@ndaco.org.

