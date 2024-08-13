'Dogs Win All Phases in Series-Opening Win

August 13, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







FARGO, ND - The Saltdogs (31-51) battled back from an early deficit with timely hitting and defense to take game one over Fargo-Moorhead (44-38) 8-4.

INF Dakota Conners posted a three-hit performance with an RBI single and a two-run triple which ended up being the difference in the game.

INF Drew Devine broke out with a three-hit performance coming around to score three times and stealing two bases. He previously had one hit in his last eight games.

INF Alex Baeza was the second three-RBI performance for Lincoln driving in three on a pair of singles. His total reached 51 for the season which leads the team.

Fargo-Moorhead got on the board early and often scored a run in the second and third innings.

Lincoln would go on to score four runs to take a two-run lead, including three runs on five hits in the fifth inning. The RedHawks however would tie the game back up in the bottom half of the inning.

In the sixth, the 'Dogs got back-to-back two-out singles from C Max Hewitt and Devine before Conners popped a triple down the line in right, the ball escaping into the corner, allowing both runners to score.

Baeza would come through late yet again for Lincoln driving in two more insurance runs on his second hit for the game in the eighth scoring Conners and Devine to make it an 8-4 game.

Fargo would do all they could to threaten in the bottom half loading the bases with no outs but LHP David Zoz took over out of the bullpen and escaped the jam with zero damage. Lincoln has gotten out of bases-loaded, no-out situations, in back-to-back games.

RHP Pablo Arevalo came in for the bottom of the ninth and went 1-2-3 to secure the series-opening win.

The bottom three of the Saltdogs order went a combined 8-for-11 with six singles, a two-run triple, and a walk. Defensively Lincoln turned three inning-ending double plays.

Lincoln goes for the series win Wednesday night at 7:02 against the RedHawks from Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.