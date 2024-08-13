Scholten Starts the Week of Fun Tonight

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Explorers home stand continues with great midweek promotions and the best story in baseball, J.D. Scholten. Every game is big in the standings, and the X's need your support as they try to claw their way to the post-season party. The Explorers welcome fans out for affordable family summertime fun at Lewis and Clark Park. Come out and support your X's!.

Explorers Opponent

The Kane County Cougars, August 13-August 15

Tuesday, August 13 - 7:05 p.m.

J.D. SCHOLTEN TAKES THE MOUND: Sioux City's own J.D. Scholten takes the mound against Lincoln. His story is the best in baseball!

TACO TUESDAY: Enjoy $2 tacos and select beverage specials.

Wednesday, August 14 - 7:05 p.m.

ALL ABILITIES NIGHT

WEENIE WEDNESDAYS: Enjoy $2 hot dogs all game long! plus BARK IN THE PARK! Bring your furry friend to enjoy the game with you!

Thursday, August 15 - 7:05 p.m.

LADIES NIGHT: Presented by Gunderson's Jewelers, all the ladies can participate in the first ever "Diamond Dig" at the ballpark! If you are the lucky winner to find the diamond, you win a diamond necklace from Gunderson's Jewelers! Sign up HERE.

THIRSTY THURSDAY: $2 Busch Light & Coors Light (12oz cans) plus $2 Pepsi products. Enjoy cornhole, lawn darts, & more!

Following the series, the Explorers will hit the road for a three-game series at Winnipeg on August 16-18 then return home for a huge five-game series against the Kansas City Monarchs on August 19-22, including a double header August 20.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.

