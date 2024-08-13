Conine and DockHounds "Moo" Down Milkmen

August 13, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Franklin, Wisc. - Six shutout innings from Brett Conine and five early runs from the Lake Country DockHounds were more than enough for a 6-1 victory to open the series against the Milwaukee Milkmen.

"I attacked no matter the count and the batter," Conine said. "Great plays were made behind me and early runs took some of the stress off and allowed me to execute my game plan."

Six strikeouts from Conine were only one off his personal high with the DockHounds and marked his eighth quality start of the season to lead Lake Country.

He wasn't kidding about the great defense. Ray Zuberer III and Chavez Young had to range to track a couple of fly balls, and Conine's outing was capped with a superb diving stop into a double play by Blake Tiberi.

A two-out rally in the second inning started it all for the DockHounds. In a left-on-left matchup,

Zuberer III singled the other way to extend the half. After JT Benson also singled, Deivy Grullon doubled home the game's first run and kept the rally rolling. Tiberi was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Young, who singled in Benson to provide all the runs Lake Country needed.

Curtis Terry led off the third inning by swinging at a 3-0 pitch and sent it over the scoreboard in left field for his 28th home run as a DockHound, the most in franchise history. He added on two more hits, marking the eighth straight game with multiple hits for Terry.

Grullon added a lead off home run in the fourth inning, and two stolen bases by Young allowed him to score on a sacrifice fly by Demetrius Sims.

JT Moeller finished the game by completing the final three innings while striking out three and recording his first professional save.

Lake Country jumps the Milkmen in the American Association East standings and will look to secure the series Wednesday with Bryan Bonnell taking the ball at 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.