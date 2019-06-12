RailCats Even Series in Matinee

GARY, IN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (15-10) lost 8-3 to the Gary SouthShore RailCats at US Steel Yard on Wednesday afternoon.

The RailCats (11-12) scored three times in the bottom of the fourth inning to erase a 3-1 Goldeyes' lead. Rookie first baseman Chase Dawson tripled home the tying runs and scored two batters later on an RBI single to left from Alex Crosby.

In the bottom of the fifth, Dawson hit his second two-run triple of the game to make it 6-3 Gary SouthShore. Marcus Mooney followed with an RBI double that plated Dawson.

Colin Willis led off the bottom of the eighth with a home run to right that provided the game's final margin.

RailCats' starting pitcher Lars Liguori (3-2) picked up the win, allowing three earned runs on five hits in six and one-third innings. Liguori walked two and struck out two.

Goldeyes' starter Kevin McGovern (2-3) took the loss, allowing six earned runs on eight hits in four-plus innings. McGovern walked five and struck out two.

The Goldeyes took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Alex Perez was hit by a pitch leading off and took third when Josh Romanski doubled off the bottom of the left field wall. Willy Garcia drove in Perez with a groundball to shortstop, while Dominic Ficociello added an RBI single down the right field line.

Dawson singled home the RailCats' first run with two outs in the bottom of the second.

The Goldeyes re-extended their lead to 3-1 in the fourth when Willy Garcia led off with a line drive home run to left.

