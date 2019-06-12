Perrin Handcuffs Cleburne Bats

CLEBURNE, Texas - Jon Perrin limited the Cleburne Railroaders to just one run on five hits over seven strong innings, and the Kansas City T-Bones rolled to a 7-1 win on Wednesday night at The Depot at Cleburne Station.

Perrin (1-0) picked up his first win of the year with a dominant effort, at one point retiring 12 consecutive Cleburne hitters. The Railroaders (12-13) managed their only run in the bottom of the third, as Zach Nehrir tripled with two outs and came in to score on an RBI single from Chase Simpson.

The Kansas City offense seized control early with a pair of runs in the top of the second. Ramsey Romano doubled home Roy Morales, then came in to score himself on a two-out RBI single from Danny Mars. After Cleburne's lone tally in the third made it 2-1, the T-Bones (11-13) added two more in the fourth, as Mars singled home one and Tice scored the other on a sacrifice fly.

Mars and Tice each drove home another run in the top of the sixth, then Romano finished the scoring with an RBI single in the top of the ninth.

Eudis Idrogo (1-2) took the loss for Cleburne, allowing four runs on six hits in five innings of work. The southpaw struck out 10, a new season-high for a Cleburne starter. The Railroaders pitching staff finished with 15 strikeouts on the night, also a new-season high.

Infielder Joshua Fonseca picked up his first professional hit in the bottom of the ninth inning with an infield single.

The Railroaders and T-Bones conclude their series on Thursday night at 7:06 PM. Right-hander Charlie Gillies (1-2, 3.96) goes for Cleburne, while Kansas City counters with righty Marc Magliaro (2-1, 5.57).

