'Cats Snap Four-Game Skid Behind Dawson's Three Hits, Five RBIs in 8-3 Win

?GARY, IND. - After falling behind early, the RailCats finished today's game with seven unanswered runs en route to their first win since last Wednesday. Chase Dawson and Danny De Calle picked up three hits a piece and paved the way for Gary offensively in front of a season high 4,499 at US Steel Yard.

Winnipeg (15-10) got on the board twice in the first with an RBI-groundout off the bat of Willy Garcia and an RBI-single from Dominic Ficociello scoring Josh Romanski from third. Gary (11-12) responded with a run in the second. Kevin McGovern retired the first five batters he faced before De La Calle singled with two down in the second. Tom Walraven followed with five-pitch walk and Dawson followed up with a line drive single over the head of second-baseman Alex Perez, scoring De La Calle.

The Goldeyes would get that run back as Will Garcia launched a solo shot down the left field line to open up the fourth.

But once again Gary would respond.

De La Calle doubled to left to start the inning and Walraven singled to set the table the table for the birthday boy, Dawson. The Valparaiso grad uncorked a triple into the alley in left-center, tying the game up 3-3. An Alex Crosby duck snort single plated Dawson from third and gave the 'Cats their first lead of the series.

The score remained 4-3 into the bottom of the fourth when, once again, De La Calle and Walraven reached to start the frame. And for the second time in as many innings Dawson ripped a two-run triple, this time down the right field line. Mooney then doubled him in and the RailCats led 7-3 through the fifth.

Colin Willis led off the home half of the eight with his second homerun of the season, both against Winnipeg, and that would provide the final run of the game.

Jumpei Akanuma threw 1.2 scoreless innings and Sandy Lugo closed things out with a scoreless ninth. Lars Liguori (3-2) picked up the win and gritted out a quality start (6.1 IP, 3 ER, 5 hits, 2 K) after allowing the first two batters of the game to reach and come around to score. Kevin McGovern (2-3) picked up the loss, his third straight.

Offensively, Walraven (1-2, 2 R, 2BB) has now reached in 15 straight games and De La Calle (3-4, 3 R, 2B, BB) reached base his first four trips up to the plate.

Gary and Winnipeg conclude their three-game series on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. RailCats right-hander Kaleb Fontenot (0-2, 4.77) makes his first Independent Professional Baseball (IPBF) start against Goldeyes southpaw Mitchell Lambson (2-1, 3.94) in the series finale.

