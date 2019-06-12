American Association Game Recaps

Gary SouthShore 8, Winnipeg 3

The Gary SouthShore RailCats (11-12) tallied three runs in back-to-back innings on the way to an 8-3 against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The Goldeyes struck first with a pair of runs in the first inning and led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth. The RailCats took the lead in the bottom of the fourth as 1B Chase Dawson tripled in a pair of runs and then scored when DH Alex Crosby (2-for-5) singled. Dawson followed up in the next inning with another two-RBI triple and then scored when SS Marcus Mooney doubled.

Dawson finished the game 3-for-3 with five RBIs. C Danny De La Calle added three hits and three runs scored for the RailCats.

For the Goldeyes, RF Willy Garcia went 2-for-4 with two RBIs including a solo home run in the fourth.

Fargo-Moorhead 7, St. Paul 1

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks worked past the St. Paul Saints 7-1 in a day game at CHS Field.

Both teams found the scoreboard in the first inning as LF Brennan Metzger (2-for-5) scored when CF Devan Ahart (3-for-5) bounced out in the top half and RF Max Murphy (2-for-4) hit a lead-off home run in the bottom. Ahart scored three times in the game including in the game-sealing ninth inning when 1B Correlle Prime hit a two-run home run.

RF Tim Colwell (2-for-4) also added a solo home run in the ninth to help put things away. Reliever Michael Hope came on in the ninth and sat the Saints down in order to close out the win.

