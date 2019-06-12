American Association Game Recaps
June 12, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release
Kansas City 7, Cleburne 1 - Box Score
The Kansas City T-Bones (11-13) held the Cleburne Railroaders to just one run on six hits en route to a 7-1 win.
Starting pitcher Jonathan Perrin (1-0) earned the win for tossing seven innings and giving up one run on five hits while striking out six batters. The Railroaders' lone run came in the third inning when 2B Chase Simpson singled home CF Zach Nehrir.
For the T-Bones, CF Danny Mars went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and 3B Ramsey Romano went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. C Roy Morales went 2-for-3 and scored three times and LF Ryan Brett went 2-for-5 with two runs scored. 2B Dylan Tice added a pair of RBIs.
Sioux City 9, Lincoln 1 - Box Score
The Sioux City Explorers (10-16) bolted off to a quick start and never trailed on the way to a 9-1 win against the Lincoln Saltdogs.
The Explorers went put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the first inning that saw 1B Dexture McCall (3-for-5) single home SS Nate Samson (3-for-5) and 3B Jose Sermo (2-for-4) before McCall scored himself on a single from 2B Drew Stankiewicz (3-for-5). Sioux City added five more runs in the second thanks to RBIs from DH Kyle Wren, Samson, Sermo and Stankiewicz.
That would prove to more than enough run support as starting pitcher Jason Garcia (5-1) went seven strong innings and allowed just one run on six hits while striking out eight batters.
For the Saltdogs, RF Randolph Oduber went 2-for-3 and 1B Tyler Moore had the team's lone RBI with a sac fly.
Texas at Chicago - Postponed (Rain)
The game between the Texas AirHogs and the Chicago Dogs was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up on July 5 at 7:05 p.m. Central Time.
