RailCats Drop Memorial Day Doubleheader

May 31, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Gary, Ind. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (6-8) squared off with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (10-4) for a Memorial Day doubleheader special in which the RedHawks took both games 7-2 and 3-1 at the Steel Yard.

After a road trip in Milwaukee where the RailCats took two of three, they came back to face sharp pitching from an equally sharp Fargo-Moorhead squad.

In the first game, the RedHawks took control early and held the lead throughout the ballgame. A two-run towering home run blast from right fielder John Silviano summed up the offense for Fargo-Moorhead, as they scored runs in the first, second, fourth, and sixth innings.

The RailCats scored their first of two runs in the second, as a double from Hayden Schilling scored Raymond Jones from first base. The second run came from Raymond Jones' double, scoring Ben Andrews.

In the second game, the offenses came to a halt, as starters Trevor Lubking and Logan Nissen each put up solid starts. In 10.2 combined innings, the two starters gave up nine hits, struck out 15, and walked none. Fargo-Moorhead's offense came mostly from two home runs by Will Zimmerman in the fifth and John Silviano in the sixth (Silviano's second of the night).

The RailCats clawed back and made an attempt at the comeback, with Nikola Vasic scoring off a Raymond Jones double against Fargo-Moorhead closer Blake Rogers, but Rogers slammed the door shut in the seventh.

Tasker Strobel earned the loss, giving up six hits and four earned runs in 4.2 innings of work. Strobel also struck out five and walked none.

Kristian Scott followed in the first game, throwing 2.1 innings in relief. Scott gave up three earned runs and six hits also, while striking out one and walking one.

Trevor Lubking, despite throwing a complete game in the second contest, earned a loss for his efforts. Lubking gave up five hits and three earned runs, while striking out ten and walking none.

Despite the phenomenal Fargo-Moorhead pitching, a 4-for-7 total night from Raymond Jones and Phil Caulfield getting on base in 5 of 8 plate appearances were some bright spots. Tasker Strobel, usually a bullpen arm, also gave a good start in 4.2 innings of work. The starter of the second game, ace Trevor Lubking, in a complete game effort had his best game of the year.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats will have the day off on Tuesday, but look to rebound in the series finale against Fargo-Moorhead on Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.