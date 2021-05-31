Correlle Prime Named AA Batter of the Week

FARGO, N.D. â - The American Association of Professional Baseball named RedHawks first baseman Correlle Prime as the Pointstreak Batter of the Week, for the week of May 25-30. Prime was previously named AA Batter of the Month in August of 2019. Pointstreak is the official statistician of the American Association.

Over last week's six game homestand Prime went 12-for-27 with two walks, six runs, four RBIs, three doubles, and a home run. He had at least one hit in every game while leading the RedHawks to a series win against Chicago and a series sweep against Houston.

Primes' best game came on May 26 in a 17-5 win against Chicago. He went 5-for-5 with a double, three runs, and two RBIs. Prime also reached base safely in his first 10 at bats against the Dogs.

This season Prime batting .319/.385/.447 with four extra-base hits, seven runs, and four RBIs. In his American Association career Prime had 296 hits in 244 career games. This is his third season with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks after signing with the club on May 21, 2019.

Originally selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 12th Round of the 2012 MLB Amateur Draft, Prime spent two seasons in rookie ball with the Grand Junction Rockies before advancing up the affiliated ladder to Double-A, where he played three seasons split between the Colorado and Texas organizations. He played for the Perth Heat of the Australian Baseball League, where future RedHawks manager Jim Bennett had the chance to watch him for the first time, in 2015.

Prime spent seven seasons in affiliated baseball before signing with the Texas AirHogs midway through the 2018 season. He hit .279/.342/.431 with 16 doubles, 42 RBIs, four triples, and seven home runs despite playing on a team that went 25-74. Prime was invited to spring training with the Winnipeg Goldeyes in 2019, but was cut before the start of the season and picked up by the RedHawks.

The RedHawks begin their second road trip of the year with a doubleheader against Gary SouthShore on May 31. Their next homestand begins on June 7 against Milwaukee. This year also marks the team's 25th Anniversary, with various celebrations to be held throughout the year.

