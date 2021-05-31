Canaries and Monarchs Postponed, Doubleheader Tuesday

KANSAS CITY - The May 31st game between the Sioux Falls Canaries and the Kansas City Monarchs has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Canaries and Monarchs will meet in a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 1st. First pitch in the doubleheader is slated for 5:00 pm CT.

The Birds return home Friday, June 4th for Faini Design Jewelry Studios Wedding Night at The Birdcage. The 7:05 contest vs. Houston will kick off a seven-game homestand.

The Canaries (6-5) are expected to start LHP Ty Culbreth (2-0, 0.00 ERA) in Game 1 Tuesday at Legends Field. The starter for Game 2 is TBA. The Monarchs (4-6) starters are TBA for both games.

For more information on the Canaries, follow the team on Twitter @canaries. To purchase tickets and for all other team information, visit sfcanaries.com. Media contact: joey@sfcanaries.com.

