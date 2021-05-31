Dogs Rally Past Goldeyes with Longball

ROSEMONT, IL - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (5-7) lost 12-9 to the Chicago Dogs at Impact Field on Monday afternoon.

The Goldeyes built a 7-0 lead after three and a half innings, beginning with three runs in the top of the second. Tyler Hill drew a one-out walk, stole second, and came home on a double down the right field line from Logan Hill. After Kevin Lachance walked, an errant pickoff throw to second advanced runners to second and third, setting up a two-run double to right from Dakota Conners.

Darren Seferina doubled down the right field line leading off the top of the third and came home when Kyle Martin singled through the right side. Max Murphy singled through the left side before Tyler Hill reached on an error that loaded the bases with no outs. Logan Hill reached on an RBI fielder's choice that forced a wild throw into the Goldeyes' dugout and allowed both Martin and Murphy to score.

Raul Navarro doubled into the left field corner with one out in the top of the fourth and scored two batters later when Martin doubled off the bottom of the wall in right-centre.

The Dogs (8-5) stormed back with six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Johnny Adams hit a three-run home run to put Chicago on the board. Cosimo Cannella added a two-run shot, while Grant Kay's two-out, RBI single made it a one-run game.

The Goldeyes re-extended their lead to 8-6 in the top of the sixth on a Murphy sacrifice fly.

Chicago took the lead for the first time in the game in the bottom of the sixth when Kay slugged a three-run home run to left.

Harrison Smith's three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh stretched the Dogs' lead to 12-8.

Murphy hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth to pull Winnipeg within 12-9, and has homered in three consecutive games.

Tyler Ferguson (1-0) picked up the win in relief for the Dogs. Ken Frosch (1-1) took the loss in relief for the Goldeyes.

Joey Gonzalez started for Winnipeg and took a no-decision, allowing six earned runs on eight hits in five innings. Gonzalez walked two and struck out three.

Jordan Kipper started for the Dogs and also took a no-decision, allowing six runs, three earned, on five hits in 3.0 innings. Kipper walked two and struck out five.

Eight different Goldeyes had at least one hit in the game. Eight different Goldeyes also scored at least one run.

The Goldeyes have Tuesday off and conclude the series with a double header on Wednesday. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. First pitch for the opener is at 4:05 p.m. Jorge Gonzalez (0-1, 4.50) faces Garrett Christman (1-0, 6.23) in game one. The Goldeyes have not yet announced their game two starting pitcher. Chicago goes with left-hander Jacob Dahlberg (0-1, 2.53). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

