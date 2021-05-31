Monarchs and Canaries Postponed Due to Weather

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs were set to open their series with the Sioux Falls on Monday, May 31 at 1 p.m., but the weather had other plans. After a morning's worth of rain and a 55-minute delay, the game was postponed to Tuesday, June 1.

The Monarchs will now play a double-header of two seven-inning games against the Canaries with a first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. for the first game and the first pitch of the second game coming approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Tickets purchased for the May 31 game will be accepted for the June 1 make-up game or for any 2021 regular season home game. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. and Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will perform during the second game of the doubleheader.

Tomorrow's double-header can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 4:35 p.m. and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. The game can also be heard locally on 1510 ESPN Kansas City.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com. For Monday's game, the gates open at noon.

For additional information or interview requests, members of the media may contact the Monarchs Media Relations Department at (817) 739-3693. Stay tuned to monarchsbaseball.com. and the Monarchs Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the season.

