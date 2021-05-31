Canaries Head to Kansas City After Lincoln Finale

LINCOLN - The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped the finale of their three-game set at Haymarket Park by a final of 8-2 Sunday evening. The Canaries and KC Monarchs meet in the three-game series opener Monday at 1:00 pm.

Carlos Pimentel (1-1) was strong as the Birds starter. He struck out eight in seven innings of three-run ball. He now has 26 strikeouts on the year, the top number in the American Association. He exited the game with the score 3-2.

Mitch Glasser knocked a triple to score a pair and tie the Canaries and the Saltdogs up at 2-2 in the top of the fourth. The triple was the first of the year for Glasser, who added a double later in the game. Trey Michalczewski also posted two hits for the Canaries.

The Saltdogs (6-5) tagged the Canaries bullpen for five runs in the bottom of the eighth to put the game out of reach. Justin Byrd homered for the Saltdogs. Curt Smith finished with two hits. Kyle Kinman (2-0) earned the win after limiting the Birds to two runs in six innings.

The Canaries (6-5) are expected to start LHP Ty Culbreth (2-0, 0.00 ERA) Monday afternoon at Legends Field. The Monarchs (4-6) are expected to counter with RHP Nick Trevieso (0-2, 6.00 ERA).

Fans can tune into a live broadcast of the game via Fox Sports 98.1 FM 1230 AM and KWSN.com.

