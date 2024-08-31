RailCats Drop Game Two, 10-0

August 31, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) Game two of the series between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Chicago Dogs was played on a gorgeous day in Northwest Indiana. Chicago won the opening game to clinch a spot in the postseason, the 'Cats meanwhile were looking to end a losing streak that stretched over six games. Peyton Long was going to make the start as he faced Brady Miller for the second time this season.

The Dogs needed one batter to get on the board. Jacob Teter blasted a home run and two batters later, Narciso Crook crushed a home run of his own the Dogs led 3-0. In the third, Zion Pettigrew blooped one into right center and Gio Diaz dove but he came up empty and had to leave the game due to injury.

Chicago would tack on three runs in the fifth inning being capped off by a Nick Dalesandro RBI single into and the Dogs kept building their lead to 8-0. Teter lifted his second home run of the game and his 28th of the year. Gus Sosa added the 10th run on a long double bringing in Nick Novak.

The RailCats were shutout for the second game in a row with the final being 10-0 and move the 'Cats to 30-68 on the season, losing their seventh game in a row. The third game of the series is tomorrow at 6:00 for fireworks at the Steel Yard. Tai Tiedemann is going to be pitching for the RailCats while Chicago hasn't announced their starter yet.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.