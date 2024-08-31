Cougars Fall in Slugfest

GENEVA, Ill. - In a high-scoring affair, the Kane County Cougars ultimately fell 12-8 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The RedHawks (53-45) jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. Facing Tommy Sommer (3-4), Fargo put up four runs in the opening frame an error started out the inning, and the RedHawks put up four runs punctuated by a sacrifice fly from Peter Brookshaw to make it 4-0.

The Cougars (53-45) quickly struck back against Fargo starter Nile Ball. Cam Cannon got the scoring started with an RBI single. Later in the inning, Armond Upshaw drove in a run on a fielder's choice. To cap the scoring in the frame, Cornelius Randolph singled to make it 4-3.

However, Fargo quickly responded with another big inning in the third against Quinn Gudaitis. The RedHawks put up a five spot in the third to stretch the lead to 9-3. Michael Halquist, Brookshaw, Juan Fernandez, and Alec Olund all picked up RBIs in the inning.

The Cougars struck back with a two-run homer by Cornelius Randolph in the bottom of the fourth to make it 9-5. After Fargo made it a 10-5 edge, Armond Upshaw blasted a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth to make it 10-7.

However, Fargo-Moorhead ultimately had more punch in its offense. Juan Fernandez led the way with a 3-for-6 night, driving in three runs, including a two-run double in the top of the ninth that made it 12-8. Fargo-Moorhead finished the night with 14 hits, while the Cougars finished with 12.

Davis Feldman (7-1) earned the win for Fargo by working two innings of relief.

The Cougars continue the series with Fargo-Moorhead on Sunday night. Right-hander Colten Davis (7-5, 4.28) will take the mound for Fargo-Moorhead against right-hander Spencer Stockton for the Cougars (0-3, 6.75). For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

