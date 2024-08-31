Big Seventh Inning Dooms Canaries

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries built a six-run lead midway through Saturday's contest but Kansas City used a big seventh inning to rally for an 11-7 victory.

The Monarchs opened the scoring with an RBI triple in the top of the second but the Birds answered with five runs in the bottom half. Josh Rehwaldt tied the game with a solo homerun before Spencer Sarringar and Scott Combs each followed with RBI singles. Mike Hart drew a bases loaded walk and another run scored on a fielder's choice.

Jabari Henry crushed a solo homerun to begin the third frame and Trevor Achenbach smacked a solo shot in the fifth. But Kansas City scored the game's next ten runs, including nine in the seventh inning, to retake the lead for good.

Combs led the offensive effort with two hits while Ryan Zimmerman allowed four runs on five hits over six innings. The Canaries are now 54-43 and return to action Sunday at 1:05pm.

