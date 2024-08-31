'Dogs' Comeback Not Enough in High-Scoring Game Two

WINNIPEG, MB - The Saltdogs (36-61) erased a five-run deficit but a three-run seventh from the Goldeyes (56-41) was the difference as they took game two 11-9.

INF Drew Devine posted a three-hit performance with a trio of singles, a run scored, and his 40th RBI of the season.

C Dalton Reeves went deep for the fourth time in his professional career, his two-run homer was the go-ahead home run at the time, and he finished with three RBIs.

INF Dakota Conners recorded two more hits while scoring a run. He now has hits in 15 of 17 games, finishing the month of August batting above .300.

The Saltdogs and Goldeyes got going early, each team scoring three times in the first inning. Winnipeg didn't stop there with two more in the second and three more in the third to take a commanding 8-3 lead.

Lincoln battled back in the fourth with four runs on six hits. INF Alex Baeza, Drew Devine, and Max Hewitt all had RBI singles in the frame and Reeves drove in a run on a walk to make it 8-7.

In the sixth, down to two outs, Reeves would send one out of Blue Cross Park in right field, his two-run homer gave the 'Dogs a 9-8 lead erasing a five-run hole.

Winnipeg would strike back with three runs in the seventh inning on the 'Dogs bullpen and would hold the lead for good. Lincoln would go 1-2-3 on nine pitched in the ninth to drop game two 11-9.

The Goldeyes clinched the West Division title with the win and a Sioux Falls loss against Kansas City on Saturday night.

Lincoln and Winnipeg square off for a third time on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 as the Saltdogs look to pick up their first win of the weekend.

