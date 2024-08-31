Young Providing Fireworks, 'Hounds Fall Short

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country DockHounds could not clinch its first ever postseason berth in front of a sellout crowd at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park Friday night, falling to the Milwaukee Milkmen 8-3.

Milwaukee creeps to within three games of the DockHounds, who drop back into fourth place for the final playoff spot.

Four home runs from the Milkmen did the DockHounds in, even though all were solo shots.

One-by-one, Milwaukee extended its lead with the long ball after scoring three times with two outs in the fifth inning to tie the game and then take the lead.

Curtis Terry gave Lake Country the lead with a two-out, two-run single in the first inning. Of the six times Milwaukee scored in the top half of an inning, that was the only immediate answer by the DockHounds.

Chavez Young extended Lake Country's lead with a solo home run to start the third inning, but that was the last time the DockHounds scored.

After not allowing a run all series to the Kane County Cougars to open the week, each DockHound who entered in relief allowed a run.

Sterling Sharp gets the ball in game two Saturday night in what will be another sellout crowd at Wisconsin Brewing Company park to cheer on the DockHounds who need one more win over the final three contests to make the Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

