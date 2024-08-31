Monarchs Blast Five Homers in Comeback Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Kansas City Monarchs hit five home runs to erase a 7-1 deficit and defeat the Sioux Falls Canaries 11-7 Saturday night from Sioux Falls Stadium.

Trailing by six after five innings, the Monarchs hit one longball in the sixth and left the yard four times in a nine-run seventh. The five round-trippers is the most Kansas City has hit in one game all season.

Moises Gomez hit a solo homer to begin the comeback in the sixth frame.

Hayden Jones, Ross Adolph and Jhailyn Ortiz hit two-run shots in the seventh. Justin O'Conner capped off the rally with a three-run homer of his own later in the inning.

Jones finished the night with three RBIs, including a triple off the center-field wall to bring in the game's first run in the second.

Sioux Falls scored the next seven runs of the game, including five in the third off Kansas City starter Duncan Snider. He allowed seven runs on six hits in five innings, walking five and striking out eight.

Sioux Falls starter Ryan Zimmerman left the game after Jones' home run in the seventh. He was charged with four runs over six-plus innings, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out three.

Monarchs' right-hander Junior Cerda tossed scoreless sixth and seventh innings to bridge the game to bridge the gap to Nate Tellier, who got the game's final six outs without allowing a run.

Two games remain in the Monarchs' 2024 season. They face Sioux Falls Sunday at 1 p.m. Hunter McMahon will start for Kansas City against Sioux Falls' Ty Culbreth. Fans can hear the game on ESPN Kansas City 1510 AM and 94.5 FM and watch on AABaseball.TV.

