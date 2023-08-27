RailCats Conclude Home Slate in 2023, Fall to Dogs in Finale

Gary, IN - In the final home game of the 2023 regular season, the Gary SouthShore RailCats (37-55) fell to the Chicago Dogs (52-40) 8-5 on Sunday at The Steel Yard.

Chicago jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the game's first two innings. However, soon after, Gary SouthShore's bullpen settled in. Franklin Dacosta made his Gary SouthShore debut and threw a scoreless third and fourth inning.

In the fifth, Francisco Del Valle got the 'Cats on the board in a booming way. The right fielder connected on his ninth home run of the season, torching it off the right field foul pole and cutting the Chicago deficit to 4-1.

Oddy Nuñez continued his strong month of August with another scoreless frame while picking up a strikeout. The left-hander's earned run average now sits at 1.38 this month in 12 appearances.

Chicago scored four more times to push the lead to 8-1. Nevertheless, the RailCats made one final push in the last of the ninth.

Seth Caddell walked before Gio Díaz, Del Valle, and Jackson Valera produced consecutive singles. The last of which came with the bases loaded to lower the made it an 8-2 game. Jesus Marriaga then legged out a fielder's choice to bring Díaz home, and an errant throw enabled him to reach second base while Valera advanced to third. Marcos Gonzalez then delivered a two-RBI single to score Valera and Marriaga, bringing the RailCats closer at 8-5.

Nevertheless, Chicago managed to secure the final out to escape with the three-run victory.

The RailCats have Monday off before again facing the Chicago Dogs tomorrow at 6:30 p.m., this time at Impact Field. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv and broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network via the Mixlr app.

