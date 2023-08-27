Goldeyes Fall to Kansas City in Home Finale

WINNIPEG, MB - In the last home game of 2023 for the Winnipeg Goldeyes (41-53) it was oh so close like so many others this year in a Kansas City Monarchs (55-37) 7-6 11-inning win.

The Goldeyes allowed a game-tying run in the ninth and had the bases loaded with nobody out in the tenth inning but couldn't deliver. Winnipeg finishes the home slate 26-23.

Travis Seabrooke was the starting pitcher for Winnipeg and he allowed three runs in the first inning on no hits. Two wild pitches and a sacrifice fly accounted for the Monarchs' runs.

Winnipeg fought back with a three-run third. Third baseman Dayson Croes singled with one out. He moved to second on a wild pitch and then shortstop Andy Armstrong reached on an error moving Croes to third. Designated hitter Max Murphy drove home Winnipeg's first run on a grounder to third. The Manitobans cashed in a pair of two-out run-producing hits courtesy of left fielder Miles Simington on an RBI double and centre fielder Javeyan Williams with a single.

Come the ninth, the Goldeyes had a 6-5 lead. Chas Cywin came on to close but he allowed a lead off double to Monarchs centre fielder Jan Hernandez. Two batters later right fielder Micker Adolfo doubled home Hernandez which tied it.

After Kansas City went in order in the tenth, Winnipeg had a perfect opportunity to win as it had the bases loaded with nobody out. However, Monarchs reliever Grant Gavin (6-4) struck out Goldeyes right fielder Tra Holmes and then induced Croes to hit into a 4-2-3 double play to escape the labyrinth.

With a new life, the Monarchs in the 11th took advantage as shortstop L.J. Hatch was the courtesy runner at second. Third baseman Justin Wylie doubled home Hatch giving the Monarchs a 7-6 lead. It stayed that way in the bottom of the inning as the Goldeyes would get a runner to third base with one out but Matt Hartman (2) would strike out Murphy and get Williams to pop out to second to end matters.

Seabrooke got a no-decision in seven-plus innings. He issued eight hits, five runs (three earned), walked and struck out four. Kansas City starter Zac Grotz in his Monarchs debut worked five innings and gave up nine hits, five runs (one earned) with no walks, and five strikeouts. Gavin earned the win, and Hartman the save. Both of Hartman's saves this year were at Shaw Park.

The Goldeyes hit the road for the final six games of the regular season. The club begins on Tuesday night in Sioux Falls at 6:35. Right-hander Landen Bourassa (10-5) will get the nod for Winnipeg against Sioux Falls righty Seth Miller (3-3).

GOLDEYES SCALES

Kansas City won the season series 12=3 with four of those victories in extra innings. Winnipeg is 5-5 in extra frames this year and 10-18 in one-run games.

Murphy had two RBI's giving him 84 which is one back of Chris Herrmann who leads the league for Kansas City.

Croes was 2-5 with a walk, his average is at .360--third highest in the American Association. His 129 hits are tops in the league.

