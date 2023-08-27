Monarchs Outlast Winnipeg, Could Clinch Division Tonight

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Micker Adolfo tied the game in the ninth with an RBI single, Justin Wylie delivered the game-winning hit in the 11th and the Kansas City Monarchs held off the Winnipeg Goldeyes 7-6 Sunday afternoon at Shaw Park.

The result means the Monarchs will clinch the West Division title if Sioux City loses to Fargo-Moorhead in a game that started at 4 p.m. Central time.

If the Explorers win the game, the Monarchs would win the division if they beat Sioux City Tuesday at 7 p.m. in both teams' next game.

Former major leaguer Zac Grotz got the start Sunday in his Monarchs debut. He allowed five runs (one earned) on nine hits, walking none and striking out five.

Kansas City took the early lead, scoring three runs in the first inning without the benefit of a hit. Two runs scored on wild pitches from Goldeyes starter Travis Seabrooke; the third came across on a Taylor Snyder sacrifice fly.

The Goldeyes tied the game with a three-run third. Miles Simington and Javeyan Williams contributed RBI hits in the inning.

A Jan Hernandez RBI single gave the Monarchs a short-lived lead in the fourth. Winnipeg countered with two in the bottom half, including an RBI single from Max Murphy to make it 5-4.

Monarchs pitcher Bubby Rossman, who was pressed into the starting lineup after a last-minute scratch, doubled with one out in the eighth. He scored the tying run on an LJ Hatch two-bagger one batter later.

Seabrooke threw seven innings for Winnipeg, allowing five runs on eight hits. He walked four and struck out four, throwing 113 pitches.

Winnipeg retook the lead in the eighth. Tra Holmes hit an automatic double over the left center-field wall to drive in Najee Gaskins. The Goldeyes went on to leave the bases loaded in the inning.

Adolfo's double tied the game in the ninth. Patrick Weigel put up a zero in the bottom half to send it to extras.

The Monarchs went down in order in the 10th, meaning reliever Grant Gavin had to strand the bonus runner in the bottom half to keep the game alive.

The Goldeyes loaded the bases with no one out, but Tra Holmes struck out swinging and Dayson Croes hit into a thrilling 4-3-2 double play. Snyder started the play, firing to Chris Herrmann at home plate. Herrmann sent the ball to Andy Yerzy at first for the final out of the inning.

That set the stage for Wylie, who drove Hatch (the bonus runner) in with his double.

Matt Hartman tossed a scoreless 11th to seal the win, getting Williams to pop out with a man on third to end it.

