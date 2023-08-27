'Dogs Lose Series in Sioux Falls
August 27, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota - LF Aaron Takacs extended his hitting streak to six, but the Saltdogs lost 6-0 at Sioux Falls Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Takacs went 2-for-3 with a single, double and walk, but the 'Dogs (43-50) left 12 runners on base and were shut out for the seventh time this year despite outhitting the Canaries 10-6.
Sioux Falls (48-46) opened the scoring in the 1st inning. CF Aaron Whitefield reached on a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Whitefield then stole third and scored on a throwing error from C Luke Roskam on the play.
The Canaries then added to the lead in the 4th. After two leadoff walks from LHP Abdallah Aris, LF Darnell Sweeney hit a ball to right-center that CF Nick Anderson couldn't catch which led to a violent wall collision. Sweeney got to third on a two-run triple while Anderson remained down before leaving the game.
Aris allowed the one hit over three-plus innings but was tagged for four runs and five walks with no strikeouts. RHP Walter Borkovich pitched the rest of the 4th and 5th innings, allowing a single from 2B Trevor Achenbach to score Sweeney, but otherwise tossed two scoreless frames with no walks and two strikeouts.
Sioux Falls extended the lead to 6-0 on a two-run homer from CF Aaron Whitefield off of RHP R.J. Freure in the 7th inning. Freure allowed two runs in one inning.
LHP Steffon Moore tossed a scoreless 8th inning, while RHP Carter Hope worked around two hits in a scoreless 6th.
The 'Dogs now return home for an off-day Monday. Lincoln opens a three-game series against Cleburne beginning with a seven-inning doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Both games can be seen in their entirety on AABaseball.TV, and radio coverage will join-in-progress at 6:00 p.m. on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.
The Saltdogs are back in 2023! Single-game tickets for all games are on sale now. Reserve your seats now by calling 402-474-BALL (2255) or order on-line at Saltdogs.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from August 27, 2023
- Canaries Top Lincoln Sunday - Sioux Falls Canaries
- 'Dogs Lose Series in Sioux Falls - Lincoln Saltdogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.