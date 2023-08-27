Milkmen Drop Final Game of Road Series, Look to Close Out Season at Home

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen played their final road game of the regular season Sunday afternoon against the Lake Country DockHounds.

Both teams got out to a quick start. Michael Crouse hit a two-run shot in the second inning that also brought home Miguel Gomez before Lake Country scored two in the bottom of the inning to tie the game back up.

Cam Balego then scored on an error in the third to regain the lead, but the DockHounds added two more in the fourth to take the lead themselves. Gregori Vasquez started on the mound for the Milkmen and finished up by going five innings and striking out four.

After the DockHounds added another run in the sixth, Milwaukee responded by scoring Reggie Pruitt Jr. on an error and bridging Aaron Hill home on a single from Cam Balego. Lake Country then scored another but the Milkmen continued in the eighth with both Cancel and Crouse scoring to take the lead. But the Hounds scored again in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at seven.

The game was then sent to extras after a scoreless ninth inning. Milwaukee was able to drive in a run on a sac fly, but Lake Country then put two on the board in the bottom of the inning after collecting three base hits and took the game 9-8.

"We've just got to come home and keep things simple. Play one game at a time," Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of the upcoming homestand to end the regular season. "We'll be home for a week and hopefully get rested up and be ready for the postseason."

The Milkmen will now take a day off before returning home to start a seven-game homestand to end the regular season. Their first series will be three games against the Kane County Cougars which will also have One Dollar Beer Night on Thursday at Franklin Field. We hope to see you soon!

