Canaries Top Lincoln Sunday

August 27, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







The Canaries looked to bounce back against Lincoln after dropping the second game of the weekend series. Sioux Falls left-hander Neil Lang faced fellow lefty Abdallah Aris.

Aris was only able to go just over three innings as he walked 5 and allowed four runs highlighted by a Darnell Sweeney two-RBI triple in the third inning.

Lang was on point throughout his start throwing 6.1 innings allowing eight hits, striking out three while walking just one batter.

Centerfielder Aaron Whitefield was on base three times walking twice and hit his first home run as a Canary, hitting a two-run homer over the left field wall in the bottom of the seventh.

The bullpen was locked down for the Birds, as right-handers Christian Johnson, Cole LaLonde and Jose Cruz combined for 2.2 shutout innings.

Lincoln spoiled two bases loaded chances in Sunday's game, as Lang struckout shortstop Drew Devine and got Zane Zurbrugg to fly out in the second.

Jose Cruz loaded the bases in the ninth but got right fielder Connor Panas to ground out to end the ballgame.

Sioux Falls finishes their home schedule against Winnipeg with a two-game series starting on Tuesday. Right-hander Seth Miller faces fellow righty Landen Bourassa in the first game followed by right-handers Mitchell Walters and Luis Ramirez on Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.