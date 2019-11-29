Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (1-9-2) at Ice Bears (9-2-1) - 7:35 PM

November 29, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(1-9-2), 10th SPHL, 4 Pts

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

(9-2-1), 3rd SPHL, 19 Pts

Friday - 7:35 PM

Knoxville Civic Coliseum - Knoxville, TN

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Nolan Bloyer| Linesmen: Will Glick, Jason Messimore

LAST TIME OUT: Colton Wolter scored in the second period to bring the Rail Yard Dawgs within one but Roanoke then allowed four unanswered goals and was beaten by the Fayetteville Marksmen, 6-1, Thursday night at the Crown Coliseum. The Dawgs' winless streak was extended to nine games in the loss.

ROSTER SHAKEUP: The Rail Yard Dawgs made significant changes to their roster throughout the week as veteran defenseman Joe Sova was traded to the Quad City Storm and goaltender Michael Stiliadis and defenseman Dominick Horvath were each released. The Dawgs replaced those bodies with goaltender Ian Sylves, defensemen Kyle Gonzalez and Nikolas Kalpouzos and forward Bobby Watson, who was signed to a three-game tryout contract.

A LOOK AT THE NEW GUYS: Ian Sylves is no stranger to the SPHL, he has appeared for both the Macon Mayhem and Evansville Thunderbolts. He registered a .919 save percentage and 2.66 GAA over 27 games for Macon in the 2018-19 season. Kyle Gonzalez and Nikolas Kalpouzos are each rookie defenseman who opened the season in the FPHL; Gonzalez played ten games for the Danbury Hat Tricks and Kalpouzos ten for the Watertown Wolves. Bobby Watson played in 35 games for his hometown Tulsa Oilers in the ECHL over the last two seasons and has SPHL experience with the defunct Bloomington Thunder and Louisiana IceGators.

WOLTER WORKING: Colton Wolter scored in the second period on Thursday night, giving him his team-leading fifth goal of the season. Wolter has surpassed his total from his rookie season in 2018-19 when he had four goals and nine assists in 52 games. Four of his five goals have come in road games against Fayetteville.

ICE BEARS STREAKING: Knoxville is winners of six straight games and has points in each of its last nine. The Ice Bears last lost in overtime to Huntsville on November 8 and last failed to record a point in a 3-2 loss to Fayetteville on October 25.

FUEL UP THE BUS: The Rail Yard Dawgs are in the midst of three games in three nights in three different cities against three different opponents. Roanoke played on Thursday night in Fayetteville before traveling to Knoxville on Friday night. Following Friday's game, the Dawgs will return home to take on the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday. Overall, the Dawgs will travel 846 miles for this weekend.

ODDS AND ENDS: Friday is the third of nine scheduled meetings between the Dawgs and Ice Bears, five of which will come in Knoxville...Ian Sylves made his Roanoke debut in relief on Thursday and made three saves on three shots. Kyle Gonzalez and Nikolas Kalpouzos each made their Dawgs debut as well.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will return to Roanoke on Saturday night to take on the Birmingham Bulls. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.