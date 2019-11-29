Huntsville Fails to Score on Road at Peoria

November 29, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





After a 4-0 shutout victory at home against Birmingham on Thursday, the Huntsville Havoc experienced a 4-0 shutout loss on the road against the Peoria Rivermen on Friday. Peoria scored twice in the first and twice in the second to remain undefeated in regulation for the 2019-20 season.

