Huntsville Fails to Score on Road at Peoria
November 29, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
After a 4-0 shutout victory at home against Birmingham on Thursday, the Huntsville Havoc experienced a 4-0 shutout loss on the road against the Peoria Rivermen on Friday. Peoria scored twice in the first and twice in the second to remain undefeated in regulation for the 2019-20 season.
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
