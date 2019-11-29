Thunderbolts Earn First Shutout Victory of the Season, Beating Quad City 3-0

November 29, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





After going scoreless through almost 50 minutes of action, the floodgates would open up as the Thunderbolts would score three times to win 3-0, with plenty of help from Parker Gahagen, who stopped all 34 shots en route to his first professional shutout, and the Thunderbolts' first shutout since November 3rd, 2018, and fifth in franchise history.

The Thunderbolts return home on Friday, December 6th, as they host the Macon Mayhem at the Ford Center, starting at 7:15pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Taylor Makin would open the scoring at 7:54, on a 2-on-1 rush from Austin Plevy, also assisted by Seth Swenson. Makin would extend the lead to 2-0, on a breakaway with 1:41 remaining, assisted by Matthew Barnaby. Connor Sanvido would add an empty net goal with 8 seconds remaining, as Demico Hannoun picked up an assist, his first point in the SPHL.

Makin tallied two goals, Sanvido scored one goal, and Gahagen stopped all 34 shots for the shutout victory.

The Thunderbolts and Storm meet once again at the TaxSlayer, tomorrow night at 7:10pm CT.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.