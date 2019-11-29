Havoc Feast on Bulls with 4-0 Thanksgiving Shutout

The Huntsville Havoc continued their winning ways with the 4-0 shutout against the Birmingham Bulls on Thursday night. Shawn Bates got the party started with a power play goal in the first. The Havoc's second goal of the first period would come on a shorthanded goal by Tyler Piacentini. Huntsville would double it's lead in the second period, thanks to goals from Peter Sikalis and Tanner Karty.

Max Milosek turned in his most dominant performance of the season, stonewalling the Bulls on 27 shots, including a penalty shot in the third.

