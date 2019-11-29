SPHL Announces Suspensions

November 29, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced the following suspensions:

Macon's Ryan Devine Macon's Ryan Devine has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 57, Macon at Pensacola, played on Wednesday, November 27.

Devine was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 23.6, Physical Interaction with Spectators, at 19:57 of the second period.

Devine will miss Macon's game against Pensacola on Saturday, November 30.

Birmingham's Cole Stallard

Birmingham's Cole Stallard has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 59, Birmingham at Huntsville, played on Thursday, November 28.

Stallard was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 59.5, Cross-Checking, at the 17:52 mark of the third period.

Stallard will miss Birmingham's game against Pensacola on Friday, November 29.

Huntsville's Nolan Kaiser

Huntsville's Nolan Kaiser has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 59, Birmingham at Huntsville, played on Thursday, November 28.

Kaiser was assessed a double-minor for roughing at the 17:52 mark of the third period.

Kaiser will miss Huntsville's game against Peoria on Friday, November 29.

