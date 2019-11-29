SPHL Announces Suspensions
November 29, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced the following suspensions:
Macon's Ryan Devine Macon's Ryan Devine has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 57, Macon at Pensacola, played on Wednesday, November 27.
Devine was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 23.6, Physical Interaction with Spectators, at 19:57 of the second period.
Devine will miss Macon's game against Pensacola on Saturday, November 30.
Birmingham's Cole Stallard
Birmingham's Cole Stallard has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 59, Birmingham at Huntsville, played on Thursday, November 28.
Stallard was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 59.5, Cross-Checking, at the 17:52 mark of the third period.
Stallard will miss Birmingham's game against Pensacola on Friday, November 29.
Huntsville's Nolan Kaiser
Huntsville's Nolan Kaiser has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 59, Birmingham at Huntsville, played on Thursday, November 28.
Kaiser was assessed a double-minor for roughing at the 17:52 mark of the third period.
Kaiser will miss Huntsville's game against Peoria on Friday, November 29.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2019
- SPHL Announces Suspensions - SPHL
- Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (1-9-2) at Ice Bears (9-2-1) - 7:35 PM - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Reichert Back From ECHL Loan - Peoria Rivermen
- Havoc Feast on Bulls with 4-0 Thanksgiving Shutout - Huntsville Havoc
- Feast of Goals Gives Marksmen a Thanksgiving Victory - Fayetteville Marksmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.