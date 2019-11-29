Bulls Lose Close Game in Pelham

Mike Davis of the Birmingham Bulls

PELHAM, AL - Birmingham comes up short against the Pensacola Ice Flyers losing 3-2 at home in the Pelham Civic Complex.

Notable players for Birmingham were Jacob Barber and Mike Davis with 1 goal a piece

Artt Brey closed with 30 saves in net for the Bulls.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday November 30, 2019

at Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

Berglund Center - Roanoke Virgina

6:05pm cst

---

Thursday December 5, 2019

at Knoxville Ice Bears

Knoxville Civic Coliseum

6:35pm cst

