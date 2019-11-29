Bulls Lose Close Game in Pelham
November 29, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL - Birmingham comes up short against the Pensacola Ice Flyers losing 3-2 at home in the Pelham Civic Complex.
Notable players for Birmingham were Jacob Barber and Mike Davis with 1 goal a piece
Artt Brey closed with 30 saves in net for the Bulls.
UPCOMING GAMES:
Saturday November 30, 2019
at Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
Berglund Center - Roanoke Virgina
6:05pm cst
---
Thursday December 5, 2019
at Knoxville Ice Bears
Knoxville Civic Coliseum
6:35pm cst
Check out the Birmingham Bulls Statistics
Images from this story
|
Mike Davis of the Birmingham Bulls
(Maxwell Barton)
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2019
- No Black Friday Special for Havoc, Rivermen Blank Visitors 4-0 - Peoria Rivermen
- Knoxville Streak Snapped with Loss to Roanoke - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Bulls Lose Close Game in Pelham - Birmingham Bulls
- Thunderbolts Earn First Shutout Victory of the Season, Beating Quad City 3-0 - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Dawgs Snap Skid, Bury Ice Bears, 7-4 - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- SPHL Announces Suspensions - SPHL
- Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (1-9-2) at Ice Bears (9-2-1) - 7:35 PM - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Reichert Back From ECHL Loan - Peoria Rivermen
- Havoc Feast on Bulls with 4-0 Thanksgiving Shutout - Huntsville Havoc
- Feast of Goals Gives Marksmen a Thanksgiving Victory - Fayetteville Marksmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Bulls Stories
- Bulls Lose Close Game in Pelham
- Bulls Come up Short in Huntsville
- FPHL MVP Signs with Birmingham
- Bulls End Marksmen Streak
- Bulls Defeat Macon OnThe Road