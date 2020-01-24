Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawg (9-15-5) at Havoc (18-9-3) - 8:00 PM

January 24, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(9-15-5), 9th SPHL, 23 Pts

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC

(18-9-3), T-4th SPHL, 39 Pts

Friday - 8:00 PM

Von Braun Center - Huntsville, AL

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Jason Lortie| Linesmen: Ryan Duncan, Shane Stewart

LAST TIME OUT: Jeff Jones scored twice and Henry Dill made 29 saves on 29 shots faced as the Rail Yard Dawgs shut out the Macon Mayhem, 2-0, Sunday afternoon at Berglund Center.

BAGELS: Henry Dill's 29-save shutout was the first by a Rail Yard Dawgs goaltender this season, the first of Dill's SPHL career and the fourth in franchise history. Dill was the FPHL's leader in shutouts for 2019-20 with three when he was signed by the Dawgs from the Carolina Thunderbirds but he had not recorded one in 16 career SPHL games. He now joins Ryan de Melo, Brad Barone and Jacob Caffrey on the list of Rail Yard Dawgs goaltenders to notch a shutout. None of those goalies has had more than one shutout and the Dawgs have not had more than one shutout in a single season in their franchise's existence.

FROM FOE TO FRIEND: The Rail Yard Dawgs made a trade on Tuesday; they acquired forward Marcus Ortiz from the Macon Mayhem in exchange for forward Colton Wolter. Ortiz joins the Dawgs having put up 11 goals and four assists over 31 games for Macon. The third-year pro spent the majority of his first two seasons with the Knoxville Ice Bears and in 18 career games against Roanoke he had seven goals, nine assists and 59 penalty minutes. Ortiz will make his Roanoke debut on Friday night in Huntsville.

OPEN THE FLOODGATES: Jeff Jones entered Sunday's game having not scored in the previous 13 games but broke out of that slump with two goals in the 2-0 win over Macon. Jones' goals pushed his total up to eight, and his point total to 20, second on the team. During the 2018-19 season, Jones matched a franchise record with 22 goals, a mark he shares with Steve Mele and Colin Murray.

HOME VS ROAD: The Rail Yard Dawgs have been a vastly superior team at home as opposed to on the road, especially as of late. For the season, Roanoke is 3-10-2 on the road and 6-5-3 at home. It is 1-6-1 in its last eight road games and 6-1-2 in its last nine at home. The Dawgs will play their next three games on the road.

ODDS AND ENDS: Five of Huntsville's last nine games have gone to overtime or a shootout. The Havoc are 3-2 in those games...the Rail Yard Dawgs are 3-3-0 all-time at the Von Braun Center and fell, 4-2, in their only prior trip to Huntsville thus far this season...Jeff Jones' two-goal game on Sunday was the eighth of the season by a Rail Yard Dawg. Roanoke has yet to have a hat trick this season.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will head further south on Saturday as they take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 PM at the Pensacola Bay Center.

