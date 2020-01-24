Rivermen Defense Bolstered with Hamilton's Return

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced earlier today that the club has received defenseman Jake Hamilton back from a loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen. Hamilton is with the team and will be available for this weekend's games against the Macon Mayhem.

An Illinois native, Hamilton, 24, is in his second season as a professional and with the Rivermen. On January 1st, the 6'1", 220-pounder received the news that he had earned his first call-up to the ECHL. Hamilton was loaned to the Jacksonville Icemen; ECHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets in the National Hockey League (NHL). Across three games with the Icemen, Jake finished with an even +/- and nine penalty minutes, which included his first ECHL fight.

Hamilton left Peoria at the time with 21 games played this season, producing three goals and 14 points. Upon his leave, the second year Rivermen was second on the team's defense in points.

