DeLaVergne Leads Havoc to Shutout of Roanoke
January 24, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
The Huntsville Havoc rebounded from a tough 2-1 home loss last Saturday with an impressive 5-0 shutout of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Friday night. Mike DeLaVergne got the starting nod in net for the first time since January 3rd and led his team with a 26-save shutout. Pat Condon scored the game winning goal with 11:54 to go in the first period. Kyle Sharkey added another exactly three minutes later. John Schiavo scored after a Roanoke defenseman pushed across a goal following a save from their goalie late in the first. Sy Nutkevitch added more security with two goals in the final period.
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
