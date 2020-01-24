Preview: Mayhem at Peoria Rivermen (Game 32)

The Shutout Factor

Sunday afternoon, the Mayhem were shut out in a 2-0 defeat in Roanoke at the hands of the Rail Yard Dawgs. It was the team's third road game in as many nights, and fatigue certainly came into play for both sides. Aside from a pair of lapses in coverage in the defensive zone, the Mayhem pitched a sound defensive effort both nights at the Berglund Center. Shots on goal were again in favor of Macon in all three games last weekend, but they were not able to translate their shots into goals at the same rate their opponents did.

Sunday's outing marked the fourth time the Mayhem were shut out this season, all of which have come on the road. Two of them came in the building the Mayhem enter tonight, the Peoria Civic Center.

The Matchup

Ryan Michel will take on the top-ranked team in the SPHL for the first time as Head Coach. The Peoria Rivermen have been utterly dominant on home ice this season, boasting a record of 13-2-0. The Mayhem have not been able to defeat Jean-Guy Trudel and company since March of 2018.

This weekend, the Rivermen play games four and five of a five-game home stand, while the Mayhem play games four and five of a five-game road stretch. While Peoria has taken four of its last five tilts, they went to a shootout twice last week against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. They have done remarkably well in winning close games this season, which has played a substantial part in their first-place standing. Should Macon manage to secure some points this weekend, it would make an enormous statement for the team going forward.

Wolter to Debut

Colton Wolter is expected to make his Mayhem debut this evening wearing the #19. He is likely to center Macon's second or third line, which could potentially shift Caleb Cameron to the left wing, where he primarily played earlier in his career.

Wolter officially signed with the Mayhem on Tuesday of this week after being traded from the Rail Yard Dawgs in exchange for Marcus Ortiz. While Ortiz's abilities will certainly be missed, Wolter brings similarly capable goal-scoring prowess. He is having the best season of his career offensively, tallying 19 points (11G, 8A) in 29 games played for Roanoke. Tonight will be an arduous task for him, facing the top-ranked team in his Mayhem debut. However, playing such a strong opponent could help to acclimate him to the Macon lineup quickly.

College Night / First Responders Night / Pack the Plex

The Mayhem commence game three of a five-game road stretch tonight, but will return to the Macon Centreplex at the end of the month for a three-game weekend against three different opponents. Thursday, January 30th will be College Night; $10 tickets will be available to college students who show a college ID. Friday, the Mayhem will honor first responders in the Middle Georgia community, and Saturday will mark the team's first-ever $6 ticket night. All general admission seats on Pack the Plex Night are only $6, and can be purchased via the Mayhem website or at the box office. The team will also be wearing specialty Nickelodeon jerseys with a Double Dare focus on Saturday, which will be sold at a live auction in the Centreplex lobby following the game.

