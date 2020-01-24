Dawgs Shut out in Huntsville, 5-0

January 24, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs allowed three goals in the first period and were ultimately shut out by the Huntsville Havoc, 5-0, Friday night at the Von Braun Center.

Huntsville came out flying and struck first in the opening period. While working with a man-advantage, the Havoc snapped the puck around and hit Pat Condon on the back post for a tap-in that made it 1-0.

Three minutes later, a Roanoke neutral zone turnover led to a two-on-one rush the other way. Rob Darrar fed Kyle Sharkey who snapped a shot past Henry Dill's glove to push the lead to 2-0.

That would be it for Dill who was pulled after allowing two goals on 14 shots. Roanoke was being out-shot, 14-1, when Dill exited the game in favor of Austyn Roudebush.

Huntsville tacked on one more before the first period ended when a shot was partially blocked by Roudebush and trickled toward the goal line. He reached back and swept it away but it caromed off a defenseman's skate and bounced into the net to make it 3-0.

The Havoc grabbed two more insurance goals in the third period, both scored by Sy Nutkevitch, as they held on and shut out the Rail Yard Dawgs, 5-0. For Roanoke, it was the second shutout loss of the season.

The Dawgs fell to 9-16-5 in the loss while Huntsville improved to 19-9-3. Roanoke will now hit the road for a Saturday night date with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Puck drop at the Pensacola Bay Center is scheduled for 8:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.