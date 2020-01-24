Dawgs Shut out in Huntsville, 5-0
January 24, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs allowed three goals in the first period and were ultimately shut out by the Huntsville Havoc, 5-0, Friday night at the Von Braun Center.
Huntsville came out flying and struck first in the opening period. While working with a man-advantage, the Havoc snapped the puck around and hit Pat Condon on the back post for a tap-in that made it 1-0.
Three minutes later, a Roanoke neutral zone turnover led to a two-on-one rush the other way. Rob Darrar fed Kyle Sharkey who snapped a shot past Henry Dill's glove to push the lead to 2-0.
That would be it for Dill who was pulled after allowing two goals on 14 shots. Roanoke was being out-shot, 14-1, when Dill exited the game in favor of Austyn Roudebush.
Huntsville tacked on one more before the first period ended when a shot was partially blocked by Roudebush and trickled toward the goal line. He reached back and swept it away but it caromed off a defenseman's skate and bounced into the net to make it 3-0.
The Havoc grabbed two more insurance goals in the third period, both scored by Sy Nutkevitch, as they held on and shut out the Rail Yard Dawgs, 5-0. For Roanoke, it was the second shutout loss of the season.
The Dawgs fell to 9-16-5 in the loss while Huntsville improved to 19-9-3. Roanoke will now hit the road for a Saturday night date with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Puck drop at the Pensacola Bay Center is scheduled for 8:05 PM.
