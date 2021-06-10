Rafters Stun Dock Spiders in 6-5 Comeback Victory

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (5-5) stunned the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (6-4) by scoring five unanswered runs in a 6-5 victory. The Rafters split the home and home series with the Dock Spiders.

The Rafters took a late lead with a bases empty, two out, top of the ninth rally. Jacob Hinderleider (Davidson) sharply grounded a ball to the third baseman Seth Sweet-Chick who threw the ball well over first baseman Connor Manthey's head. Mckinley Erves (La Grange) then came to the plate and lined a ball into right field scoring Hinderleider from second as the game winning run.

The comeback win was set up by an excellent pitching performance by the Rafters' bullpen. After Fond du Lac scored five runs in the first inning, the Rafters bullpen did not allow another run.

The bullpen trio of Daniel Frake (Rowan College), Devin Rivera (Villanova) and Nick Torres (Long Island) combined for eight innings of scoreless baseball allowing just five Dock Spider hits. Torres earned the win by pitching the final two innings including a perfect 9th inning.

Trailing 5-1 after the first inning the Rafters chipped away at the deficit. Wisconsin Rapids scored one run in the fourth before tying the game with a three run fifth inning keyed by four consecutive singles.

EJ Exposito (Long Island) and Hinderleider led the way for the Rafters both going three for four at the plate with a run. Hank Zeisler (Chapman) also chipped in two singles.

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters continue play tomorrow on the road, opening a home and home with the Madison Mallards at Warner Park in Madison. First pitch is slated for 6:05. The game can be heard on WFHR 1320 AM and seen on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

