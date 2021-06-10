Booyah Look to Bounce Back

June 10, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release









Green Bay Booyah infielder Dayson Croes at bat

(Green Bay Booyah) Green Bay Booyah infielder Dayson Croes at bat(Green Bay Booyah)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah will host the Lakeshore Chinooks on Thursday night at Capital Credit Union Park as the two teams get set for a two-game home-and-home series.

In last night's loss to the Woodchucks, the Booyah bats came alive in the eighth and ninth, but the early deficit was simply too much to overcome. The Booyah collected five of their seven hits over the final two frames.

Tonight's matchup between the Chinooks and the Booyah marks the third game played between these Great Lakes West Division rivals in five days. The Booyah swept the Chinooks in the earlier series by a combined score of 10-3.

The Booyah will give the ball to former Preble Hornet and current Vanderbilt Commodore Ryan Stefiuk. He has made one appearance thus far this season, pitching five innings, allowing four hits, seven runs, five earned, with four walks and four strikeouts.

The Chinooks will go with Ben Riffe. He struggled in his lone appearance of the season where he pitched just three innings, allowing five hits, six runs, two walks and striking out another two. He has an ERA of 18.00.

Tonight will be Great Outdoors Night as the Booyah will sport a blaze orange and camo jersey which will be followed by an auction, presented by Sunbelt Rentals. Fans can also take advantage of Thirsty Thursdays with Bud Light and 101 WIXX. Half price taps through the end of the 5th inning. $25 Bud Light Party Patio tickets. Includes all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, baked beans, potato chips, and cookies 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the 5th inning, all-you-can-drink domestic and craft drafts 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the 8th inning, along with complimentary Pepsi products.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.