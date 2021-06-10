Mallards Return Home to Start Home-And-Home with Rafters
June 10, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release
After winning 7-1 last night and splitting yet another two-game set in Kenosha against the Kingfish, the Mallards (5-5) return home to Madison to start a home-and-home series with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.
The Mallards and Rafters played a two-game series already this season with the Mallards winning on Friday June 4th at home 6-3 and then falling on the road Saturday June 5th 12-8.
The Rafters are coming off a home-and-home split with the Fond Du Lac Spiders, winning the game yesterday by a score of 6-5 on the road.
The Ducks will send Kyle Jungers (Edgewood) to the mound for his third appearance and second start this season. He is 1-0 on the year after getting the win against the Rapids on Friday. He's pitched 8.1 innings this season with eight strikeouts and a 3.24 ERA.
Justin Beyer will take the mound once again for the Rapids. He faced the Mallards on Friday and picked up the loss to go 0-1. He has an ERA of four on the season in nine innings pitched.
First pitch tonight is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with the first pitch for game two of the series in Wisconsin Rapids scheduled for 6:05 p.m. as well.
