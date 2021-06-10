MoonDogs Split Series with Larks After 9-4 Win Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (6-4) got back into the win column with a 9-4 victory over the Bismarck Larks (6-4), Wednesday.

The MoonDogs used a four-run seventh and two-run eighth to carry a 9-4 lead through the end to extinguish a three-game losing streak with the win to moving the MoonDogs to a 6-4 record in 2021.

Will HanafanÂ (Creighton) scored the first run with a bloop single to center before a throwing error by the Larks pitcher allowed another run to score on the play. In the next at bat,Â Matt HigginsÂ (Bellarmine) continued the surge with a single up the middle that scored another run and gave the MoonDogs a 3-0 lead in the second inning.

The Larks then scored four unanswered runs with one in the fifth and three in the top of the seventh to take a one-run lead. However, after stretching time in Mankato, the MoonDogs took back the lead with a four-run bottom of the seventh that sawÂ Kole KalerÂ (Hawaii),Â Dustin DemeterÂ (Hawaii) andÂ Jack CostelloÂ (San Diego) each hit RBI singles to put Mankakto out in front 7-4.

The MoonDogs extended their lead to 9-4 in the eighth with a pair of insurance runs beforeÂ Peyton JonesÂ (Cal State Fullerton) shut the door in the ninth to complete a two-inning save.

Mankato outhit Bismarck 11-5 despite having one more error than the opposition, 2-1.

On the mound for the MoonDogs, right-handed pitcherÂ Jarret KrzyzanowskiÂ (Nova Southeastern) threw five frames of one-run (zero earned) baseball, Wednesday at ISG Field. Krzyzanowski allowed just one hit and hit one batter while striking out six in his second start of the summer. In relief,Â John LundgrenÂ (North Alabama) pitched a scoreless sixth inning where he allowed one hit, walked one and struck out two. The win went to Mankato'sÂ James ShimashitaÂ (San Jose State), who is now 1-0 this season, after he pitched in the top of the seventh for Mankato. Jones worked the eighth and ninth to secure his first save of the season. He gave up one hit, walked one and struck out three.

For the Larks, the loss went toÂ Nate BoyleÂ (0-1) after he gave up five hits and four runs in the seventh inning.

Up next, the Mankato MoonDogs start a home-and-home series with the Willmar Stingers (7-3), Thursday at 7:05 p.m. in Willmar, Minn.

