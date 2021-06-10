Loggers Unable to Pull off Sweep of Huskies, Lose 11-7

DULUTH, MN:Â La Crosse came into Wednesday night's game against Duluth looking for their second consecutive sweep and their first four game winning streak of the year. Neither of those things occurred however as the Loggers fell to the Huskies 11-7.

Thru the first 4 innings of last night game it was a fast paced pitching affair. Loggers starter Jacob Ferris (Louisville) was dealing early on. Unfortunately, he was being matched pitch for pitch by Huskies right hander Jonny Guzman (SDSU). The tables began to turn in the 5th for La Crosse as 3 straight two out hits by Duluth gave the Huskies the lead at 3-1.

Things did not improve much from there. Anthony Imhoff (Pima) came on for the 6th inning and had his defense let him down behind him. Two errors in the inning included a pass ball allowed 3 more runs to score for Duluth as they took a commanding 6-1 lead.

Fast forward to the top of the 9th and La Crosse is down by 10 at 11-1. Instead of mailing it in and calling it a 9th, the Loggers sent 11 men to the plate and pushed 6 runs across. A Michael Dixon (San Diego) two RBI double followed by a pair of home runs from Seth Stroh (Wichita State) and Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) made it very thrilling 9th for La Crosse. Julian Erro (SDSU) tossed nearly 50 pitches for Duluth in the 9th and was unable to record the final out. Eli Sundquist (Colby) was called upon to record the final out for the Huskies and did.

The Loggers fall to 5-5 and stay in 2nd in the Great Plains East Division.

La Crosse boards their bus and travels to Bismarck, North Dakota for a 4 game series with the Bismarck Larks starting at 6:35 Thursday night.

