Bombers Rally in the Ninth to Defeat Kokomo 10-4

KOKOMO, IN - The Battle Creek Bombers did not quit in Thursday night's 10-6 victory.

The Bombers entered the top of ninth down to their last chances as they trailed 6-4. But three hits, six walks and a sacrifice fly changed the complexion of the ballgame as the Bombers took a commanding 10-6 lead, scoring six runs in the ninth.

The Bombers quickly loaded the bases in the ninth as Ed Johnson walked and was followed by a single by Ben Fitzgerald and a walk by Jacob McKeon. Miguel Larreal was next and make Kokomo pitcher Max McKee work. Larreal battled McKee and on the tenth pitch of the at-bat, Larreal walked in a run. Pinch hitter Drew Dyer then followed with a single to tie the game and then Blake Bean walked in the go ahead run.

The Bombers offense exploded early for four runs in the first two innings. Newcomer Ben Fitzgerald hit a sacrifice fly to open the scoring in the first. Then it was an RBI double by Ben MacNaughton and a two-run single by Ed Johnson to make it 4-0 early.

But the Jackrabbits found life in the sixth and seventh innings. Kokomo scored three runs on four hits in the sixth and then two runs in the seventh after two Bombers errors allowed two runs to score as the Jackrabbits took a 5-4 lead.

Nolan Lamere found trouble in the sixth as he allowed two runs in 1.1 innings of work giving way to Beaux Bonvillian who allowed two unearned runs.

The Bombers started Jack Gee on the mound who threw four no-hit innings and struck out four. Righty Davis Burgin pitched the final two innings recording the win and pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to close it out.

The Bombers have now won four of their last five games and now look to ride the momentum of this come from behind victory into tomorrow's matchup with the Jackrabbits. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

