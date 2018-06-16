Rafters Host Kingfish for Father's Day Weekend Series

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - After suffering a sweep in the away series against the Kalamazoo Growlers, the Rafters are now 9-8 on the season. This ranks them tied for fourth in the South Division Standings with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. The Rafters trail the Madison Mallards, Kalamazoo Growlers and Rockford Rivets.

The Kenosha Kingfish head to Witter Field to square off against the Rafters in a two-game series. The Rafters went 1-1 in their last series played in Kenosha this season. The Kingfish are 7-10 on the season and won their matchup last night against the Rivets.

New to the Kingfish is hot hitter Scott Dubrule (Jacksonville). The junior infielder has played two games for the Kingish recording three hits, three walks and one RBI in seven at bats so far. He has a .600 on base percentage and a .429 batting average.

On the mound for the Rafters is lefty Gareth Stroh (Purdue University). Stroh currently has a 1-0 record for the Rafters this season. He had an impressive start in his 2018 debut against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. In five innings pitched, he struck out six, gave up only three hits and walked one.

Pitching for the Kingfish is Cale Cuddie (UW-Stevens Point). The righthanded pitcher has a 4.00 ERA with Kenosha. He has made four appearances with two starts. In a total of nine innings pitched, Cuddie has struck out five, given up three hits and maintains a 1-1 record. In his last appearance against the Rafters on June 13th, Cuddie tossed a scoreless seventh.

First pitch at Witter Field is slated for 6:05p.m.

