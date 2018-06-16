Former Madison Mallard Jose Trevino Debuts with the Rangers

Rochester, Minn. - Former Madison Mallard Jose Trevino, made his Major League debut for the Texas Rangers on Friday, June 15, 2018. Trevino is the 196th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Trevino, who played collegiately at Oral Roberts University, played for the Madison Mallards in 2012. He was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 6th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

In 22 games with the Mallards during the 2012 season Trevino hit .205 with four home runs and 14 RBI.

Trevino started his Minor League career in 2014 with the Spokane Indians of the Short-Season A Northwest League. He played in 72 games and hit .257 with nine home runs and 49 RBI. He also had 22 doubles, three triples and walked 23 times.

Trevino was promoted for the 2015 season to the Hickory Crawdads of the Lo-A South Atlantic League. He played in 112 games for the Crawdads and hit .262 with 14 home runs, 19 doubles and two triples. He drove in 63 runs and walked 18 times.

For the 2016 season, Trevino moved up to the High Desert Mavericks of the Hi-A California League. In 109 games he hit a career high .303 with nine home runs and 68 RBI. He also had 30 doubles and 26 walks.

Trevino spent the 2017 season in AA with the Frisco RoughRiders of the Texas League. He hit .241 in 105 games and had 12 doubles, seven home runs and 42 RBI.

Prior to being called up by the Rangers, Trevino had played in 45 games with Frisco and was hitting .233 with three home runs and seven doubles while driving in 16 runs.

In his Major League debut against the Colorado Rockies, Trevino entered the game as a pinch hitter for Carlos Perez in the bottom of the second inning and finished the game at catcher.

