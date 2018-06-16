Larks Score Eleven in Victory over Honkers

June 16, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





ROCHESTER, MN - The bats came alive for the Bismarck Larks as they were able to out battle the Rochester Honkers in a game that lasted more than three and a half hours and ended with the Larks coming away with the 11-8 victory. The Larks improve to 11-7 on the season and are in a three-way tie for second place in the Northwoods League standings, two games back of the Duluth Huskies.

Bismarck didn't take pregame batting practice due to poor weather but the Larks came out hot when they scored their first run in a first inning of a road game tonight when Michael Farnell drove in Cristian Montes to put the Larks up 1-0. The Honkers got on the board when a one out solo home run cleared the wall to tie the game at one. Bismarck was down 2-1 going into the fourth inning before they scored four runs. Ripken Reyes drove in two runs on a single into left field and Brandon Barna drove in another to make it a 5-2 ballgame.

The back and forth game continued as the Honkers rallied back and scored three runs on one swing of the bat that cleared the wall to make it 5-5 in the fourth. "It was one of those fluke days on the mound and we have to keep the ball down and pound the strike zone early in the count if we want to be successful," said Larks Head Coach, Sean Repay.

Jacob Nesbit drove in Kyle Stevens to go on top 6-5 but the Honkers put up two runs in the bottom half to fall behind 7-6. In the top of the seventh inning the Larks scored two runs after Connor Perry got things started with bunt for a hit and Reyes drove in a run and got on base on a fielder's choice. Reyes later score on a wild pitch to go on top 8-7.

Rochester hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game once again at 8.

With the bullpen struggling for the first time all season, Coach Repay said "The offense stepped up for us tonight and when Rochester punched us, we punched back harder."

The top of the ninth inning started with Montes getting hit by a pitch, Reyes walking and then Kyle Stevens hit a double off of the right-centerfield wall to drive in Montes and Reyes. Stevens came around to score on a wild pitch to take the 11-8 lead. Colan Borchers got the win on the mound and Jeff Lindgren came in the game in the ninth on the mound and secured the victory and earned the save.

"Friday's win was huge because we can't get swept on the road and in my mind if we lose game one," Repay said. "Then we have to win game two."

The Larks won by the score of 11-8 and are now 11-7 on the season. They will be back in action tomorrow night against the La Crosse Loggers, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. Catch all the action on http://mixlr.com/larksbaseball/.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.