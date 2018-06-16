Bullfrogs Snap Mallards Win Streak in Huge Road Victory

June 16, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Bullfrogs News Release





Madison, Wisc. - The visiting Green Bay Bullfrogs (7-11) took the early lead in the third inning and never looked back, securing an impressive road triumph over the host Madison Mallards (14-4) by a final score of 6-4 from The Duck Pond at Warner Park Friday evening. The Bullfrogs pitching staff held the Mallards to just one hit in the final four innings of regulation, ending Madison's 12-game win streak.

The Frogs hit the road again for the opening contest of a two-game series versus the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Saturday evening. First pitch is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start from Herr-Baker Field. Fans can tune in to the live radio broadcast on WOCO (107.1 FM) or online at WOCO.Caster.FM.

Jake Munoz (Sophomore, Univ. of San Francisco) led the Green Bay offense with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate with one run scored. Rudy Aguilar (Sophomore, St. Johns) drove home a pair of runs in a 1-for-5 effort. Eddy Gonzalez (Junior, Incarnate Word) finished 1-for-4 with a RBI and run scored.

The Bullfrogs grabbed their first lead of the series in the third inning on a single by Tate Soderstrom (Freshman, Univ. of Arizona), which allowed Blaise Maris (Sophomore, Florida Tech) to score on an error in right field to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

In the fifth inning, Green Bay posted a huge four-run frame to stretch the margin out to 5-0. The offensive surge began with a RBI single by Gonzalez followed by a two-run single from Aguilar and ended with a sacrifice fly from Riley Mihalik (Junior, Rider Univ.).

Madison's offense stormed back with a four-run inning of their own in the next frame. A RBI single from Drew Campbell commenced the scoring before a three-RBI triple by Jake Randa trimmed the deficit down to 5-4. The Mallards were held scoreless for the remainder of the contest after this point. Green Bay tallied a huge insurance run in the eighth inning when Ethan Ibarra (Junior, St. Cloud State) scored on a wild pitch to make it a 6-4 game.

Bullfrogs starting pitcher Leo Perez (Freshman, Texas A&M - Corpus Christi) got the win, improving to 2-1. Perez tossed four shut-out innings to begin his start before the four-run rally from the Mallards. The hosts had Randa at third base after his triple with nobody out, but Perez retired the next three Mallards in order to maintain the lead. Perez finished with six strikeouts in his quality start.

Madison starting pitcher Ryan Kutt took the loss, falling to 1-1. Green Bay relief pitcher Travis Kuhn (R-Freshman, San Diego) earned his third save of the season after retiring the Mallards in order in the ninth inning.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.